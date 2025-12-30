Marcos reviewing ratified 2026 GAA, Palace says

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is reviewing the ratified 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to ensure its integrity and effective implementation, according to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

In a statement, Recto said the GAA was transmitted to the Executive Branch on Monday, the same day it was ratified by both chambers of Congress.

“The President and his team are scrutinizing all allocations and provisions to fully account for any changes from the originally submitted National Expenditure Program,” Recto said.

He added that the review aims to ensure the 2026 GAA meets legal and technical requirements and addresses the needs of the Filipino people, a process expected to take about a week.

As the review will result in a reenacted budget at the start of 2026, Recto assured the public that government operations will not be disrupted.

In a Viber message to reporters on Christmas Eve, Recto said Marcos is expected to sign the 2026 GAA in the first week of January.

Malacañang earlier said the President plans to spend the holiday season working, with priority given to reviewing the proposed national budget for 2026.