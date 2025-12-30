Latest NewsNewsPH News

Marcos reviewing ratified 2026 GAA, Palace says

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is reviewing the ratified 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to ensure its integrity and effective implementation, according to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

In a statement, Recto said the GAA was transmitted to the Executive Branch on Monday, the same day it was ratified by both chambers of Congress.

“The President and his team are scrutinizing all allocations and provisions to fully account for any changes from the originally submitted National Expenditure Program,” Recto said.

He added that the review aims to ensure the 2026 GAA meets legal and technical requirements and addresses the needs of the Filipino people, a process expected to take about a week.

As the review will result in a reenacted budget at the start of 2026, Recto assured the public that government operations will not be disrupted.

In a Viber message to reporters on Christmas Eve, Recto said Marcos is expected to sign the 2026 GAA in the first week of January.

Malacañang earlier said the President plans to spend the holiday season working, with priority given to reviewing the proposed national budget for 2026.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

driver 2

Dubai court voids luxury car sale, orders Dh600,000 refund after Interpol alert

16 hours ago
iStock 1292876019

UAE weather alert: NCM issues safety guidelines amid dusty conditions

16 hours ago
606695096 1172166995083764 6933455308033534942 n

Six distressed Filipino seafarers repatriated from Suriname, receive government aid

16 hours ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Registered in friend’s name: Abu Dhabi court rejects car ownership dispute

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button