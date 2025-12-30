Latest NewsNews

Kris Aquino says holidays have been ‘heartbreaking’: ‘Kakayanin ko pa ba?’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

Kris Aquino has once again asked for prayers as she continues her long battle with serious health issues, describing the recent Christmas and New Year period as emotionally painful.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kris shared a photo taken inside a hospital room showing her confined to a bed, with her sons Bimby and Josh beside her, also resting on hospital beds and wearing fever patches. In her caption, she admitted that the holiday season had been “heartbreaking” and openly questioned her strength, appealing to the public for prayers.

Kris has not yet provided specific details about her current medical condition or that of her children. Earlier this year, she revealed that she is living with nine autoimmune diseases, a condition that has significantly affected her health and mobility.

Despite her struggles, Kris has made occasional public appearances in 2025, including attending the People Asia People of the Year awards to support designer Michael Leyva, as well as joining his birthday celebration later in the year. Her latest post highlights both the physical and emotional toll of her illness, as well as her continued reliance on faith and public support.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE Flag istock

UAE arrests Ecuadorian fugitive on Interpol Red Notice following extradition request

47 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Dubai court awards Dh2 million to family after woman dies during childbirth

8 mins ago
G9ZHkEDWEAAYYvI

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera mark 11 years of marriage with family getaway

21 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 54

Pulse Asia: Marcos faces higher disapproval and distrust than Sara Duterte

28 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button