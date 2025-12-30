Kris Aquino says holidays have been ‘heartbreaking’: ‘Kakayanin ko pa ba?’

Kris Aquino has once again asked for prayers as she continues her long battle with serious health issues, describing the recent Christmas and New Year period as emotionally painful.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kris shared a photo taken inside a hospital room showing her confined to a bed, with her sons Bimby and Josh beside her, also resting on hospital beds and wearing fever patches. In her caption, she admitted that the holiday season had been “heartbreaking” and openly questioned her strength, appealing to the public for prayers.

Kris has not yet provided specific details about her current medical condition or that of her children. Earlier this year, she revealed that she is living with nine autoimmune diseases, a condition that has significantly affected her health and mobility.

Despite her struggles, Kris has made occasional public appearances in 2025, including attending the People Asia People of the Year awards to support designer Michael Leyva, as well as joining his birthday celebration later in the year. Her latest post highlights both the physical and emotional toll of her illness, as well as her continued reliance on faith and public support.