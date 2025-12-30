Latest NewsNews

Dubai court awards Dh2 million to family after woman dies during childbirth

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

A Dubai civil court has ordered a private hospital and four doctors to jointly pay Dh2 million in compensation to the husband and two children of a Gulf woman who died during childbirth, after ruling that her death was caused by gross medical negligence.

The decision follows a final criminal judgment that convicted the four physicians of serious medical error. Each doctor was fined Dh50,000 and ordered to pay Islamic blood money (diya) to the victim’s heirs. In its civil ruling, the Dubai Civil Court said it was legally bound by the criminal court’s findings on both the existence of the medical error and the doctors’ responsibility.

Court records showed that the woman had undergone in-vitro fertilisation and required heightened medical care due to the sensitivity of her pregnancy. After delivering her second child, she suffered severe post-partum bleeding, which the court found was not addressed with the necessary urgency or professional competence.

The delay and improper management led to a rapid deterioration of her condition and ultimately caused her death. The court held the hospital jointly liable with the doctors, ruling that the failures constituted a gross breach of medical duty. The Dh2 million compensation will be distributed among the woman’s husband and children, bringing the civil case to a close.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE Flag istock

UAE arrests Ecuadorian fugitive on Interpol Red Notice following extradition request

21 seconds ago
605380001 1409384197223739 8014434383457717946 n

Kris Aquino says holidays have been ‘heartbreaking’: ‘Kakayanin ko pa ba?’

16 mins ago
G9ZHkEDWEAAYYvI

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera mark 11 years of marriage with family getaway

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 54

Pulse Asia: Marcos faces higher disapproval and distrust than Sara Duterte

28 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button