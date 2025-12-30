Al Ain court acquits man of reckless endangerment amid custody dispute

The Al Ain Court of First Instance has acquitted a 28-year-old Gulf national of reckless endangerment, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The verdict was handed down by the Third Misdemeanour Circuit at a final hearing on December 10, 2025. The court held that the charge under Article 399(1) of the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law was not established and cited Article 212 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which mandates that any doubt be resolved in favor of the accused.

Prosecutors had accused the man of deliberately intercepting a vehicle and braking suddenly after a child visitation handover, allegedly putting his former wife and her companion in danger.

The Public Prosecution sought the maximum penalty for endangering life, arguing that the alleged incident occurred shortly after the parties left a designated visitation center in Al Ain.

The court, however, found that the material elements of the offence were not established with certainty.

The defendant was represented by Mohammed Al Awami, Dr. Alia Al Ameri, and Suad Mohammed of Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm and Legal Consultancy. The defense argued that the criminal complaint should be considered in the context of ongoing family litigation and a contentious custody dispute.

Lawyers highlighted that the complaint was filed three days after the alleged incident via a smart application, following adverse custody rulings, and pointed out inconsistencies in the statements of the complainant and her companion regarding the driver, the vehicle, and whether a child was present.

Evidence indicated that the accused was not driving that day and had taken a different route to work, while the child had been collected by the grandfather using another vehicle.

The court also noted the lack of objective evidence, including no traffic police report, vehicle inspection, injuries, damage, or surveillance footage from the visitation center. Contradictions in witness testimony further undermined the prosecution’s case.

Judges emphasized that criminal convictions must be based on certainty rather than suspicion, reiterating that under Article 212 of the Criminal Procedure Law, an accused must be acquitted if guilt is not established beyond reasonable doubt.

Considering the inconsistencies, absence of supporting evidence, and the backdrop of a custody dispute, the court ruled that the prosecution had not met its burden of proof. The defendant was acquitted of all charges, concluding the criminal proceedings.