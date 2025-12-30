54% of Filipinos support immediate ban on political dynasties — survey

Fifty-four percent of Filipino adults surveyed agree that Congress should immediately pass a law banning political dynasties, according to the latest Pulse Asia Research poll.

The survey, conducted from December 12 to 15, showed that 21% of respondents “very much agree,” while 33% said they “somewhat agree” with the statement calling for the immediate passage of an anti-political dynasty law.

Support was highest in Metro Manila at 69%, followed by the rest of Luzon and the Visayas at 59% each, and among respondents belonging to Class D at 57%.

Meanwhile, 27% of those surveyed said they were undecided on the issue.

Eighteen percent of Filipino adults nationwide opposed the immediate passage of the measure, with 13% saying they “somewhat disagree” and 5% saying they “very much disagree.” Opposition was highest in Mindanao at 27% and among Class C respondents at 20%.

The same survey found that 52% of respondents see urgency in passing a law to establish the Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption (ICAIC), an independent body that would investigate corruption in infrastructure projects.

According to Pulse Asia, support for the immediate creation of the commission was recorded in Metro Manila (67%), the rest of Luzon (52%), the Visayas (61%), Class D (54%), and Class E (51%).

Meanwhile, 33% were undecided on the proposal, while 15% said they do not see the need to pass such a law immediately. Opposition was highest in Mindanao at 24% and among Class C respondents at 20%.

The nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 and above. It has a margin of error of ±2.8% at the 95% confidence level, while area estimates have a ±5.7% margin of error, also at a 95% confidence level.

Last November, the House of Representatives said it would shift its focus to measures abolishing political dynasties and creating an independent body to probe ghost infrastructure projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since urged Congress to prioritize the passage of anti-political dynasty measures and the proposed Independent People’s Commission Act.