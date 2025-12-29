UAE weather alert: NCM issues safety guidelines amid dusty conditions

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a public advisory urging residents across the UAE to take precautionary measures during dusty weather conditions, following a yellow dust alert issued on December 28.

According to the NCM, dusty and hazy conditions can pose health and safety risks, particularly for motorists and individuals with respiratory sensitivities. Residents are advised to avoid direct exposure to dust particles whenever possible and to remain indoors during peak dusty periods.

Motorists have also been urged to exercise extra caution on the roads, as reduced visibility during dust events can increase the risk of accidents. The NCM stressed the importance of strictly following traffic safety rules and adjusting driving speed to suit weather conditions.

To prevent dust from entering indoor spaces, residents are advised to keep doors and windows tightly closed. The weather authority also encouraged the public to stay informed by following official weather updates and bulletins, warning against the spread of rumors or unverified information online.

The advisory comes as the UAE experiences shifting weather patterns. For December 29, the NCM forecast cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall in some areas. Convective clouds—often associated with rain—may form over coastal, northern, and eastern regions, potentially bringing brief showers.