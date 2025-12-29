UAE strengthens economic ties with Latin America through new trade and investment agreements

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to broaden its global network of economic and investment partnerships as part of efforts to strengthen investment flows, expand trade opportunities, and support sustainable economic growth.

As part of its strategy to diversify economic partners, the UAE is enhancing cooperation with emerging markets across various regions, including Latin America.

In 2025, several Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) between the UAE and Latin American countries entered into force, aimed at boosting trade and mutual investments.

Among the key agreements is the CEPA with the Republic of Costa Rica, which took effect on April 1, 2025. The agreement seeks to eliminate or reduce customs duties, facilitate trade in goods and services, and create wider investment opportunities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The CEPA between the UAE and the Republic of Chile also entered into force in November 2025, following its signing in July 2024.

The agreement is expected to enhance non-oil trade and promote mutual investments in priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy, logistics, food security, and technology. Negotiations are also ongoing to conclude similar agreements with other countries in the region, including Peru.

Karla Flores, Director of InvestChile, said the entry into force of the CEPA marks a significant milestone in economic relations between the UAE and Chile. She noted that the agreement is expected to accelerate interest from UAE companies and sovereign wealth funds in Chile’s investment opportunities and contribute to the growth of UAE foreign direct investment in the country.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Flores described the UAE as a key economic partner for Chile in the Gulf region. She said the agreement builds on a strong institutional framework, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement in effect since 2023 and the Customs Cooperation Agreement implemented in 2024, both of which enhance investor confidence and improve the business environment.

She added that the agreement goes beyond tariff reductions, providing a comprehensive framework to promote investment, develop value chains, and establish mechanisms for dialogue between governments and the private sector, supporting long-term investment partnerships with lasting economic and developmental impact.