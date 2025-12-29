Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE ranks first in Arab, fourth globally for road quality in 2025

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates has been ranked first in the Arab world and the region, and fourth globally, in road quality for 2025, according to an international ranking published by Daily Jang.

The ranking places the UAE among a select group of countries recognized for developing wide, safe, and technologically advanced road networks. These achievements are supported by strong engineering standards, consistent maintenance, and long-term infrastructure planning.

The UAE’s strong performance was attributed to sustained investments in transport infrastructure, as well as the integration of smart systems that enhance road safety, traffic efficiency, and overall mobility.

Asia continues to dominate global road quality rankings, with Singapore securing the top spot due to its well-maintained roads, intelligent traffic management systems, and strict enforcement of traffic laws, despite its limited land area.

Hong Kong ranked second, benefiting from modern road networks, well-designed tunnels and bridges, and efficient traffic solutions suited for dense urban environments.

Japan placed third, recognized for the durability, safety, and precision engineering of its roads, supported by advanced tolling systems, disaster preparedness measures, and traffic control technologies.

Beyond the top three, the UAE was included among the world’s top eight countries for road quality, alongside South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Qatar.

