Six distressed Filipino seafarers repatriated from Suriname, receive government aid

Six Filipino seafarers who reported enduring inhumane working conditions and more than two months of unpaid wages were safely repatriated to the Philippines from Suriname, arriving at NAIA Terminal 3 on the evening of Friday, December 26, 2025.

The seafarers arrived aboard a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight and were personally welcomed by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Assistant Secretary Maria Regina Angela Galias. Upon arrival, they immediately received financial assistance through the AKSYON Fund as initial support.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) also provided hotel accommodation and arranged transportation for the seafarers back to their respective home provinces, ensuring their safe and dignified return.

The successful repatriation was made possible through close coordination among the Migrant Workers Office in Washington D.C., the DMW’s Seabased Accreditation Bureau, and the AKSYON Unit.

According to the DMW, the seafarers plan to pursue legal action in January 2026 to seek justice and recover their unpaid salaries. The department reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers, particularly those subjected to abuse and labor violations.

