Registered in friend’s name: Abu Dhabi court rejects car ownership dispute

An Abu Dhabi court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed ownership of a car that was registered under his friend’s name, ruling that he failed to present sufficient legal proof to support his claim.

The plaintiff said he paid the full amount for the vehicle but temporarily registered it in his friend’s name because his residency documents had expired. He claimed there was an understanding that ownership would be transferred once his documents were renewed. However, when he later asked for the transfer, he discovered that the car was no longer with the defendant and believed it had been sold without his consent.

The court noted that the man failed to submit any written agreement, power of attorney, sales contract, or correspondence proving ownership or a trust arrangement. Under UAE law, vehicle ownership is established through official registration and legal documentation, not merely by proof of payment.

In the absence of concrete evidence, the court ruled that the claim had no legal or factual basis, dismissed the case, and ordered the claimant to shoulder court fees and costs.

