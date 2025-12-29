PNP confiscates over P1.2M illegal firecrackers ahead of New Year

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has seized more than P1.224 million worth of illegal firecrackers in enforcement operations nationwide as of Sunday, three days before New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, the PNP reported that authorities confiscated 79,953 pieces of illegal firecrackers valued at P1,224,909 as of 7 a.m. on December 28. The items were taken from public markets, roadside vendors, and checkpoints as part of efforts to safeguard the public during the holiday season.

Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) in the Ilocos Region conducted a ceremonial destruction of 10,906 confiscated illegal firecrackers, pyrotechnic devices, and improvised cannons, also known as “boga.” The items were soaked with water provided by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to prevent accidental explosions.

“Hindi ito simpleng pagsira lang ng paputok. This is about saving lives. Ayaw nating may masaktan, mawalan ng daliri, o masawi dahil sa isang maling desisyon,” said PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Meanwhile, the Pangasinan Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) conducted two buy-bust operations on Saturday night, arresting three suspects for selling illegal firecrackers, including “dark bombs,” kwitis, and dynamite-type fireworks.

To provide safe alternatives, local government units have designated 765 firecracker zones (FC zones) manned by 1,655 personnel and 741 community fireworks display areas (CFDAs) monitored by 1,992 personnel nationwide. These spaces are intended to allow the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely.

“As we approach New Year’s Eve, our focus is to keep communities safe so families can celebrate with peace of mind,” Nartatez said.

“Gusto naming maramdaman ng publiko na may nagbabantay at handang tumulong habang sila ay nagdiriwang.”