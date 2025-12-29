Latest NewsNewsPH News

PNP confiscates over P1.2M illegal firecrackers ahead of New Year

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has seized more than P1.224 million worth of illegal firecrackers in enforcement operations nationwide as of Sunday, three days before New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, the PNP reported that authorities confiscated 79,953 pieces of illegal firecrackers valued at P1,224,909 as of 7 a.m. on December 28. The items were taken from public markets, roadside vendors, and checkpoints as part of efforts to safeguard the public during the holiday season.

Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) in the Ilocos Region conducted a ceremonial destruction of 10,906 confiscated illegal firecrackers, pyrotechnic devices, and improvised cannons, also known as “boga.” The items were soaked with water provided by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to prevent accidental explosions.

“Hindi ito simpleng pagsira lang ng paputok. This is about saving lives. Ayaw nating may masaktan, mawalan ng daliri, o masawi dahil sa isang maling desisyon,” said PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Meanwhile, the Pangasinan Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) conducted two buy-bust operations on Saturday night, arresting three suspects for selling illegal firecrackers, including “dark bombs,” kwitis, and dynamite-type fireworks.

To provide safe alternatives, local government units have designated 765 firecracker zones (FC zones) manned by 1,655 personnel and 741 community fireworks display areas (CFDAs) monitored by 1,992 personnel nationwide. These spaces are intended to allow the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely.

“As we approach New Year’s Eve, our focus is to keep communities safe so families can celebrate with peace of mind,” Nartatez said.

“Gusto naming maramdaman ng publiko na may nagbabantay at handang tumulong habang sila ay nagdiriwang.”

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 52

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel prepares homemade lumpia for Christmas

21 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 51

Lacson urges public vigilance over proposed P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget

9 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 49

Dubai Court orders Arab man to pay Dh40,000 for WhatsApp insults and threats

30 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 48

UAE ranks first in Arab, fourth globally for road quality in 2025

43 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button