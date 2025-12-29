Latest NewsNews

Missing bride-to-be Sherra De Juan found in Ilocos Region — QC Police

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

Authorities confirmed on Monday, December 29, that Sherra De Juan, the bride-to-be who went missing days before her wedding, has been found in the Ilocos Region.

The Quezon City Police District told NewsWatch Plus that De Juan was located and that police officers, together with her family, were already on their way to meet her. Officials have yet to disclose details regarding her condition or the circumstances of her discovery.

De Juan, 30, was reported missing on December 10, just four days before her scheduled wedding. Investigators earlier said she last communicated with her fiancé, Mark Arjay Reyes, informing him that she was going to a mall to buy shoes for the wedding, after which she failed to return home.

During the search, police identified five persons of interest, including her fiancé, mother, brother, manager, and a close friend. Authorities had also announced a ₱150,000 cash reward for information that could lead to her whereabouts before she was eventually found.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 53

From Humble Beginnings to International Recognition: The Journey of Engr. Liyoh

57 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 52

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel prepares homemade lumpia for Christmas

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 51

Lacson urges public vigilance over proposed P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 50

PNP confiscates over P1.2M illegal firecrackers ahead of New Year

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button