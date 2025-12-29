Missing bride-to-be Sherra De Juan found in Ilocos Region — QC Police

Authorities confirmed on Monday, December 29, that Sherra De Juan, the bride-to-be who went missing days before her wedding, has been found in the Ilocos Region.

The Quezon City Police District told NewsWatch Plus that De Juan was located and that police officers, together with her family, were already on their way to meet her. Officials have yet to disclose details regarding her condition or the circumstances of her discovery.

De Juan, 30, was reported missing on December 10, just four days before her scheduled wedding. Investigators earlier said she last communicated with her fiancé, Mark Arjay Reyes, informing him that she was going to a mall to buy shoes for the wedding, after which she failed to return home.

During the search, police identified five persons of interest, including her fiancé, mother, brother, manager, and a close friend. Authorities had also announced a ₱150,000 cash reward for information that could lead to her whereabouts before she was eventually found.