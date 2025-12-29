Lacson urges public vigilance over proposed P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday called on the public to stay vigilant over the implementation of the proposed 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which outlines a P6.793-trillion national budget.

Lacson emphasized the importance of closely monitoring how the executive branch spends taxpayers’ money.

“The same vigilance shown by the public—led by the Catholic Church, religious groups, and civil society organizations—must be maintained in watching over the budget’s implementation,” he said in a radio interview.

He added, “Our people must not let down their guard because the 2026 budget will show if there is indeed reform in our government and our nation. We must learn from the lessons of corruption in the budgets of 2025 and prior years.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to sign the GAA in the first week of January, according to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto. Earlier, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III suggested the possibility of a reenacted budget for the start of 2026.

While many senators support reforms, Lacson reminded the public that the 24-member Senate cannot monitor everything alone and urged citizens to help ensure proper implementation of the budget.

“I hope that since there are only 24 of us, we will have the support of many Filipinos. So I will say, may the force be with us,” he said.