Abu Dhabi Police warn of fines for unsafe trailer use in transporting motorcycles and bikes

Abu Dhabi Police have warned that UAE residents who use trailers of any type or size to transport motorcycles, bicycles, or quad bikes in an unsafe manner will face fines.

Authorities said failure to comply with safety regulations may result in penalties ranging from Dh400 to Dh1,000, depending on the violation. Abu Dhabi Police stressed that strict traffic monitoring will be enforced to ensure compliance and safeguard public safety.

To legally and safely use trailers for transporting such vehicles, motorists must observe several requirements. These include installing a rear number plate on the trailer as a third plate, equipping the trailer with proper lights and warning signals, and using the hazard indicators of both the towing vehicle and the trailer. Trailers must also have visible warning stickers and reflectors.

Drivers are required to remain in the right lane at all times to ensure the safety of both the towing vehicle and the trailer. In addition, the trailer’s width must not exceed 260 centimeters, and its length must not be longer than the towing vehicle.

Police said towing a vehicle, boat, or cart without meeting safety and security requirements is a violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine, while failing to install lights at the rear or sides of the trailer carries a Dh500 fine. Under Article 27(b) of the Federal Traffic Law, actions that may lead to obscuring a vehicle’s license plate are punishable by a Dh400 fine.

The advisory was issued as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s “Our Winter is Safe and Fun” campaign, aimed at promoting road safety during the season.