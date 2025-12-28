Will Ashley reflects on milestone year at MMFF 2025

Actor Will Ashley said 2025 has been a dream year for his career after two of his films were included in the official lineup of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The Sparkle artist took to Instagram to reflect on what he described as a monumental moment, with both “Love You So Bad” and “Bar Boys: After School” making it to the MMFF 2025 entries. Ashley also earned nominations for Best Actor for “Love You So Bad” and Best Supporting Actor for “Bar Boys: After School.”

“Never in my wildest dream did I expect that I would ever get a nomination for best actor and best supporting actor against these legends,” Ashley wrote. “Kaya ko sinisipagan ang craft ko para maging kasing galing nila someday,” he added.

The actor said the achievement was especially meaningful as he recalled that just five years ago, he only dreamed of being part of a film. “Last year napaka simple lang ng Pasko ko. Pero this year, nakuha ko ang best Christmas gift any actor can ask for,” he said.

Ashley rose to wider popularity as one of the Big Four housemates in the first edition of “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” alongside his Kapamilya duo Ralph De Leon. He recently returned to the “Pinoy Big Brother” house as a guest, together with his “Love You So Bad” co-stars Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu.

MMFF 2025 winners were announced during the Gabi ng Parangal held in Makati City.