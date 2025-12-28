UAE health ministry warns of rising mosquito threat, urges caution

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned residents about a rise in mosquito density, which could increase the risk of disease transmission across the country. Authorities emphasized that mosquito control is a key component of public health protection.

In a message posted on its official X account on Sunday, the ministry advised that mosquito bites should not be taken lightly and provided steps to reduce discomfort and prevent complications. These include avoiding scratching the bites, applying an ice pack for about 10 minutes to reduce itching and redness, and using antihistamines or anti-itch creams according to product instructions.

The ministry also urged residents to seek medical attention if they develop unusual symptoms such as fever, severe headaches, or persistent body aches, stressing the importance of early intervention.

Beyond individual care, officials highlighted prevention as the most effective measure. Residents were encouraged to eliminate stagnant water and follow recommended mosquito control practices, noting that community cooperation with authorities is critical in reducing health risks linked to disease-carrying insects.