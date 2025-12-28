Latest NewsNews

UAE health ministry warns of rising mosquito threat, urges caution

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned residents about a rise in mosquito density, which could increase the risk of disease transmission across the country. Authorities emphasized that mosquito control is a key component of public health protection.

In a message posted on its official X account on Sunday, the ministry advised that mosquito bites should not be taken lightly and provided steps to reduce discomfort and prevent complications. These include avoiding scratching the bites, applying an ice pack for about 10 minutes to reduce itching and redness, and using antihistamines or anti-itch creams according to product instructions.

The ministry also urged residents to seek medical attention if they develop unusual symptoms such as fever, severe headaches, or persistent body aches, stressing the importance of early intervention.

Beyond individual care, officials highlighted prevention as the most effective measure. Residents were encouraged to eliminate stagnant water and follow recommended mosquito control practices, noting that community cooperation with authorities is critical in reducing health risks linked to disease-carrying insects.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1335862390

Sharjah Airport advises passengers to arrive early ahead of New Year weekend

55 seconds ago
iStock 1964513786

UAE announces New Year 2026 public holiday, details festive celebrations

19 mins ago
IMG 6597

Abu Dhabi Police outline security plan for New Year’s Eve 2026

1 hour ago
IMG 6594

Will Ashley reflects on milestone year at MMFF 2025

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button