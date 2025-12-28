Latest NewsNews

UAE announces New Year 2026 public holiday, details festive celebrations

Staff Report

The UAE federal authority has declared Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, as an official paid holiday for public-sector employees to celebrate the New Year. Following the holiday, Friday, Jan. 2, will be a remote-work day for federal employees, except those whose duties require on-site presence.

The announcement comes as preparations are underway for major New Year festivities across the country. Expats and visitors can expect spectacular fireworks and drone displays in several emirates. Ras Al Khaimah plans a 15-minute coastal fireworks show with more than 2,300 drones, pyrotechnics, and lasers, aiming to break a Guinness World Record for the largest single firework launch.

In Dubai, celebrations include fireworks, drone shows, concerts, and beach parties at locations such as Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Bluewaters Island. Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature an extended 62-minute fireworks display in Al Wathba, alongside the world’s largest drone performance and a lineup of cultural and heritage events supported by participating countries and partners.

The holiday and festivities offer residents and visitors an opportunity to welcome 2026 with vibrant celebrations while ensuring work commitments are balanced through remote work for federal employees.

