Sharjah Airport advises passengers to arrive early ahead of New Year weekend

Sharjah Airport on Sunday advised travelers to arrive three hours before their scheduled flights to ensure a smooth journey during the upcoming four-day New Year weekend. With the weekend falling on Friday and the New Year holiday on Thursday, residents can enjoy an extended break.

In anticipation of increased passenger traffic, the airport encouraged travelers flying with Air Arabia to use the city check-in service, allowing them to complete check-in procedures in advance and proceed directly to passport control upon arrival at the airport.

Officials said the airport is fully prepared to manage the expected surge in passengers during the winter holiday season, having implemented operational measures to enhance passenger flow and maintain high-quality service standards.