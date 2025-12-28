Bicam panel approves P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026

The bicameral conference committee on Sunday approved and adopted the report reconciling the disagreeing provisions of the General Appropriations Bill, paving the way for the passage of the proposed P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026.

Lawmakers from both the Senate and the House of Representatives signed the measure at the Philippine International Convention Center, where marathon bicameral deliberations were held.

House Committee on Appropriations Chairperson Mikaela Suansing described the spending plan as a “people-centered budget,” citing transparency and accountability in both the process and content of the measure.

“What we want to call this budget is a people-centered budget. In terms of the process, we made sure it was transparent and accountable to the Filipino people, and in terms of the content, we focused on human capital development,” Suansing said.

She said lawmakers worked extensively to ensure that all provisions under dispute were thoroughly discussed. “We worked hard to make sure that the disagreeing provisions were discussed, leaving no stone unturned. We also wanted the public to see exactly how every peso of taxpayers’ money is allocated,” she added.

Senate Committee on Finance Chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian thanked members of both chambers for their cooperation in finalizing the budget. “Lahat po ay nagtulong-tulong, nagsunog ng kilay para po matapos itong ating pambansang budget,” he said, referring to the long hours spent completing the measure.

Gatchalian said the reconciled budget includes significant allocations for education, health and agriculture, which he described as key drivers of economic growth. “Makikita natin na malaki po ang pondong inilagay natin sa edukasyon, kalusugan, at sa agrikultura,” he said, adding that the sectors are vital to economic development.

Bicameral deliberations began on Dec. 13 and ended on Dec. 18. The process marked the first time bicameral budget discussions were livestreamed online, following congressional inquiries that flagged lawmakers’ insertions at the bicam level that allegedly funded questionable items, including flood control projects.

The bicameral report is set to be ratified by both chambers of Congress on Monday, Dec. 29. Gatchalian said the reconciled version will be uploaded to transparency portals immediately after ratification.

Once ratified, the General Appropriations Bill will be transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signature. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto earlier said the president is expected to sign the General Appropriations Act in the first week of January.