Abu Dhabi Police outline security plan for New Year’s Eve 2026

Abu Dhabi Police have unveiled their operational strategy to ensure public safety and manage traffic during New Year’s Eve celebrations across the emirate as 2026 approaches. The plan, coordinated with strategic partners, aims to protect residents and visitors while maintaining order in one of the busiest periods of the year.

Brigadier Mohammed Dahy Al-Hamiri, head of the Central Operations Sector, said the police have implemented an integrated security framework covering major tourist spots, shopping areas, and key roadways. The approach prioritizes safeguarding celebrants while keeping venues orderly.

Traffic safety is a top focus. The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols have strengthened protocols, urging motorists to observe speed limits, avoid distractions, and maintain safe distances. Authorities also issued strict warnings against disruptive behaviors such as reckless driving, excessive noise, and the misuse of party sprays.

Colonel Ali Muftah Al-Oraimi, director of the Operations Department, said the Command and Control Center is fully prepared, with advanced equipment, trained personnel, and technology to ensure rapid response. Emergency assistance will be available 24/7 through the 999 hotline throughout the celebrations.

Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative aims to create a secure and welcoming environment for the public to ring in the New Year responsibly.