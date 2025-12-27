UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a focus on the economy, investment, and development, to advance mutual interests and a shared vision of progress and prosperity.

The meeting took place during Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the UAE President, describing the visit as a significant milestone in UAE–Pakistan relations and a reflection of the two countries’ commitment to further deepening their longstanding ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern, stressing the importance of supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and stability at both regional and global levels.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Pakistan, underscored by strong cultural and people-to-people links. He also recalled the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s enduring commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan.

The UAE President reaffirmed his country’s keenness to expand cooperation with Pakistan in key development-oriented sectors, including the economy, energy, investment, and technology. He emphasized the importance of continued coordination on regional and international issues, noting that Pakistan’s current membership in the UN Security Council presents an opportunity to enhance joint efforts in support of global peace.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s consistent approach of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, stressing that these remain the most effective means of overcoming challenges and achieving sustainable development and prosperity.

For his part, Prime Minister Sharif praised the UAE’s development initiatives in Pakistan and welcomed the growing bilateral partnership. He also commended Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s role in advancing regional and international stability and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by members of the accompanying UAE delegation, including Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, advisers to the UAE President, as well as several ministers and senior officials, and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi.

From the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with ministers and senior government officials.