UAE issues federal decree law to protect children online

The UAE government has issued a federal decree law aimed at protecting children from online risks and promoting responsible use of safe, age-appropriate digital content. The move aligns with the country’s plan to designate 2026 as the Year of the Family and reflects its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for children.

The legislation seeks to shield children from harmful digital content and practices that may negatively affect their physical, psychological, or moral well-being. It also defines the roles and responsibilities of relevant authorities overseeing child digital safety.

The decree applies to internet service providers and digital platforms operating within the UAE or targeting users in the Emirates. Covered platforms include websites, search engines, messaging and smart apps, forums, online games, social media, live streaming, podcasts, video-on-demand services, and e-commerce platforms.

The law establishes a national Child Digital Safety Council, governed by the Minister of Family, which will propose policies, legislation, and strategies to ensure high levels of digital safety for children. It also introduces a system for categorizing digital platforms based on their risk and impact on children, setting regulatory standards for content, usage volume, and age-appropriate access.

Under the decree, digital platforms are prohibited from collecting, processing, publishing, or sharing personal data of children under 13, except under specific conditions. Educational and health-related platforms are exempt. Platforms must implement default privacy settings, age verification mechanisms, parental controls, content filtering, age-rating tools, and restrictions on targeted online advertising.

The law also bans children from participating in or accessing online commercial games involving gambling or betting. Internet service providers are required to implement filtering systems and ensure safe, supervised use of internet services and devices by children, including requiring guardians to accept terms of service that integrate parental control tools.

Child caregivers also have defined obligations, including monitoring children’s digital activities, applying parental controls, and avoiding the creation of accounts on non-age-appropriate platforms.

Finally, the decree establishes a reporting mechanism for harmful content, ensuring swift action in cases of online abuse or exploitation.