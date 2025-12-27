Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Sharjah Police’s “Aman” initiative cuts crime by 29% in early 2025

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

Sharjah Police’s “Aman” initiative has contributed to a 29 percent reduction in criminal incidents in the first half of 2025, enhancing public safety and improving the quality of life across the emirate.

Led by the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, the initiative focuses on preventive policing in high-priority areas, aiming to address crime before it occurs through proactive fieldwork and continuous monitoring of emerging behavioral patterns.

Brigadier Ibrahim Musbah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, said the results highlight the effectiveness of coordinated field operations and the dedication of police teams in carrying out their duties efficiently.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring field teams, he commended their commitment to maintaining public safety and their preventive approach that strengthens community security.

The “Aman” initiative supports Sharjah Police’s vision of a safe community and a leading police force, reinforcing preventive security measures and strategic interventions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

