Dubai RTA sets safety rules for e-scooters on public transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced eight safety requirements for carrying electric scooters on public transport, aiming to protect passengers and maintain smooth operations across the emirate’s transport network.

The measures regulate how e-scooters are brought onto buses, metro, and tram services, reflecting the growing use of micro-mobility options while prioritizing safety and passenger comfort.

Under the rules, only e-scooters with maximum dimensions of 120cm by 70cm by 40cm are allowed. Scooters must be clean, dry, and fully folded before boarding. Intercity coach buses are excluded from the policy, and no more than two e-scooters are permitted per journey.

Riders must use wide access doors for loading and unloading, and store scooters exclusively in designated areas inside vehicles. Scooters must be secured with approved straps and fixing points, remaining stable throughout the trip to prevent obstruction or safety risks.

The RTA also prohibits riding e-scooters inside stations or on pedestrian bridges, and bans charging e-scooters at Metro and Tram stations.

These rules form part of the authority’s wider strategy to encourage safe and responsible use of electric scooters across Dubai. Users are urged to follow traffic regulations, ride only on designated or shared paths, and avoid restricted areas to reduce accidents and protect pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

E-scooters are recognized as a convenient, eco-friendly mode of transport, helping ease congestion, cut carbon emissions, and support short urban trips, particularly in residential and high-density areas. Realizing these benefits depends on full compliance with safety rules and responsible behavior.

Riders are advised to observe posted speed limits, maintain safe distances, and ensure visibility by wearing helmets, reflective vests, and bright clothing, especially at night.

The RTA emphasized that adherence to these measures not only enhances individual safety but also contributes to the comfort and security of all public transport users, promoting a safer and more respectful mobility environment.

Cooperation between e-scooter users and transport authorities remains essential to advancing Dubai’s sustainable transport policies and reinforcing its status as a smart, environmentally conscious city.