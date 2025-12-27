Dubai confirms full readiness for New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations

Dubai’s Event Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed that all security, organizational, and service preparations are in place for New Year’s Eve 2026, ensuring the celebrations meet Dubai’s standards for safe and world-class events.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Dubai Civil Defence headquarters, attended by senior officials from government agencies and partner entities responsible for securing and managing the festivities.

This year, Dubai will host 48 fireworks displays across 40 locations, including Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Atlantis The Royal, Al Marmoom Oasis, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Frame, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Hatta.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations and Chairman of the ESC, said 55 government, semi-government, and private entities are working under a unified operational framework. The emirate has been divided into four sectors, North, Central, West, and Marine, to ensure seamless coordination.

Support services will include 37 assistance tents offering police services, first aid, lost-and-found support, visitor guidance, and care for lost children. The public was urged to follow safety instructions, cooperate with authorities, and report emergencies via 999 or non-emergency concerns to 901.

Dubai Police will deploy 9,884 officers and 1,625 patrol vehicles, supported by 53 marine boats, 36 bicycles, and 34 mounted units. Meanwhile, Major General Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa said 1,754 firefighters will be deployed across five sectors, with 156 specialized vehicles, including 12 marine firefighting boats, on standby after inspections of more than 306 facilities.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed full readiness to manage traffic and public transport, particularly in Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Road closures will begin at 4pm and expand gradually until 11pm, affecting major roads such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Asayel Street, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, and Financial Centre Roads. Public transport services have been boosted, with 14,000 taxis, 18,000 limousines, and 1,300 buses deployed, while Dubai Metro and Tram will operate continuously for 43 hours.

Dubai Ambulance Services will operate 236 response points across the emirate, supported by specialized vehicles, air ambulance units, and volunteers. Dubai Health has deployed 1,900 medical staff, with six hospitals, four clinics, and a fully equipped field hospital near Burj Khalifa on standby.

Dubai Municipality confirmed safety and comfort measures at beaches and parks, with 14 parks remaining open until 1am. Fireworks and drone shows will be staged at Dubai Frame for the first time. The municipality has deployed 2,600 staff, including supervisors and sanitation workers, supported by 400 vehicles.

Dubai Media Inc will broadcast the celebrations globally, including a special program titled “Fihobi Dubai,” highlighting the UAE’s achievements and featuring poetry by the country’s leaders.