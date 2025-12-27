DOST urges fire-safe construction following Hong Kong bamboo fire incidents

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is advocating for stronger fire-safe construction practices in the wake of recent residential fires in Hong Kong.

In a Friday press release, the Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) said it has been conducting studies to assess the fire resilience of bamboo, a material used in the structures that were destroyed in Hong Kong.

DOST-FPRDI Director and bamboo expert Dr. Rico Cabangon noted that while bamboo is sustainable and environmentally friendly, it is highly combustible.

“With proper testing, drying, treatment, and the use of fire-safety technologies, the risk of ignition and flame spread can be significantly reduced,” Cabangon said.

He added that DOST-FPRDI is exploring fire-retardant technologies using less toxic nano-sized montmorillonite clay, which can slow ignition and limit fire spread in wood and bamboo.

The institute is also developing bamboo-based cellulose nanofiber aerogels from kauayan-tinik for construction insulation and using a Fire Testing Laboratory to evaluate fire-resistant materials.

“We understand the concerns people have about bamboo and fire safety, which is why we have been taking proactive steps to address them… Through expanding our testing services and research, we aim to ensure that bamboo remains a credible material for building and construction,” Cabangon said.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. added, “Hazards cannot always be predicted, but they can be mitigated through research and appropriate technology.”

The DOST said its long-term goal is to support the construction industry and the public by promoting the safer use of bamboo and other forestry products in building projects.