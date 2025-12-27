Latest NewsNewsPH News

DOH reports 57 firework-related injuries this holiday season, mostly among minors

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that 57 firework-related injuries have been recorded this holiday season, with the majority of victims aged 19 and below.

According to the DOH advisory, the cases were treated at 62 sentinel hospitals monitoring firework-related injuries from December 21 to 4 a.m. of December 26.

Of the 57 victims, 35 were aged 19 or younger, including two children who suffered burns and lost fingers due to firecrackers in separate incidents. An 8-year-old lost his index finger and thumb from a whistle bomb explosion, while a 16-year-old had two fingers severed after a 5-star firecracker exploded.

All victims sustained multiple injuries, burns, or wounds in various parts of the body, the DOH said.

“Although the reported cases are 49% lower than the 112 cases recorded during the same period in 2024, the agency reminds the public that fireworks, whether legal or illegal, remain dangerous,” the DOH added.

