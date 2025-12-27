Latest NewsNewsPH News

Baguio records coldest temperature in PH at 14.6°C on Saturday

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 seconds ago

Baguio City, the “Summer Capital of the Philippines,” registered the lowest temperature in the country on Saturday, December 27, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The temperature in Baguio dropped to 14.6°C, making it the coldest spot in the country for the day. The second and third lowest temperatures were recorded in Basco, Batanes (17.0°C) and Tanay, Rizal (19.0°C), respectively.

Other areas with low temperatures as of Saturday include:
• Casiguran, Aurora – 19.5°C
• Malaybalay, Bukidnon – 19.8°C
• Calayan, Cagayan – 20.4°C
• Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 20.8°C
• Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 21.0°C
• Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 21.2°C
• San Ildefonso, Bulacan – 21.4°C

Pagasa said the cold conditions are due to the continued effect of the northeast monsoon, locally called “amihan.”

The weather bureau earlier reported that the amihan is expected to bring light showers across Luzon, including Metro Manila, while the easterlies, warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, affect Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 43

DOH reports 57 firework-related injuries this holiday season, mostly among minors

8 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 42 1

DOST urges fire-safe construction following Hong Kong bamboo fire incidents

15 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Al Ain woman ordered to pay Dh20,000 for red-light crash

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 23 2 1

Sharjah Police’s “Aman” initiative cuts crime by 29% in early 2025

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button