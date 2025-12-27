Baguio records coldest temperature in PH at 14.6°C on Saturday

Baguio City, the “Summer Capital of the Philippines,” registered the lowest temperature in the country on Saturday, December 27, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The temperature in Baguio dropped to 14.6°C, making it the coldest spot in the country for the day. The second and third lowest temperatures were recorded in Basco, Batanes (17.0°C) and Tanay, Rizal (19.0°C), respectively.

Other areas with low temperatures as of Saturday include:

• Casiguran, Aurora – 19.5°C

• Malaybalay, Bukidnon – 19.8°C

• Calayan, Cagayan – 20.4°C

• Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 20.8°C

• Sinait, Ilocos Sur – 21.0°C

• Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 21.2°C

• San Ildefonso, Bulacan – 21.4°C

Pagasa said the cold conditions are due to the continued effect of the northeast monsoon, locally called “amihan.”

The weather bureau earlier reported that the amihan is expected to bring light showers across Luzon, including Metro Manila, while the easterlies, warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, affect Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.