Al Ain woman ordered to pay Dh20,000 for red-light crash

A woman in Al Ain has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to another driver after a court ruled she ran a red light and caused a traffic accident resulting in material damage and psychological distress.

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Cases found that the defendant failed to follow right-of-way rules, colliding with the claimant’s vehicle from behind, according to the official accident report.

Court documents noted that the crash not only damaged the claimant’s car but also caused her fear and anxiety while driving, factors considered by the court in determining compensation.

The incident had previously been addressed in criminal proceedings, where the Al Ain Court of First Instance convicted the defendant, imposing a Dh10,000 fine and suspending her driving license for one year.

In the subsequent civil case, the court ruled that both material losses and moral harm justified compensation. It set damages at Dh20,000 and ordered that court fees and related expenses be shared equally between the two parties.