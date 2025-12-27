Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Al Ain woman ordered to pay Dh20,000 for red-light crash

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

A woman in Al Ain has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to another driver after a court ruled she ran a red light and caused a traffic accident resulting in material damage and psychological distress.

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Cases found that the defendant failed to follow right-of-way rules, colliding with the claimant’s vehicle from behind, according to the official accident report.

Court documents noted that the crash not only damaged the claimant’s car but also caused her fear and anxiety while driving, factors considered by the court in determining compensation.

The incident had previously been addressed in criminal proceedings, where the Al Ain Court of First Instance convicted the defendant, imposing a Dh10,000 fine and suspending her driving license for one year.

In the subsequent civil case, the court ruled that both material losses and moral harm justified compensation. It set damages at Dh20,000 and ordered that court fees and related expenses be shared equally between the two parties.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 44

Baguio records coldest temperature in PH at 14.6°C on Saturday

6 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 43

DOH reports 57 firework-related injuries this holiday season, mostly among minors

14 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 42 1

DOST urges fire-safe construction following Hong Kong bamboo fire incidents

21 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 23 2 1

Sharjah Police’s “Aman” initiative cuts crime by 29% in early 2025

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button