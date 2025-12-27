Abu Dhabi court dismisses car ownership dispute over lack of proof

An Abu Dhabi court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a young man against a friend he accused of unlawfully selling a car that had been temporarily registered in the friend’s name, ruling that the claimant failed to prove ownership or the existence of a trust arrangement.

The plaintiff, an Asian national, asked the court to order the defendant to transfer ownership of the vehicle or reimburse its value of Dh51,509, along with 12 percent legal interest from the date the case was filed and Dh20,000 in compensation for alleged material and moral damages.

According to court records, the claimant said he purchased the car and paid the full amount but was unable to register it in his own name at the time due to expired residency documents. He claimed the vehicle was registered under the defendant’s name on the understanding that ownership would be transferred once his documents were renewed.

After renewing his residency papers, the claimant said he contacted the defendant to arrange the transfer, only to discover that the car was no longer in the defendant’s possession. The defendant allegedly failed to give a clear explanation, leading the claimant to believe the vehicle had been sold and the proceeds kept.

In its ruling, the court said the claim was based solely on the assertion of payment, without any written agreement, power of attorney, or sales contract establishing ownership or a trust relationship. It stressed that under UAE law, vehicle ownership is proven through an official contract and registration with the competent authority, not merely by payment.

The court also found no written agreement or correspondence showing that the defendant was obligated to transfer ownership at a later date, nor any evidence that the registration was symbolic or intended only for safekeeping.

Citing the absence of conclusive legal proof, the court ruled that the case lacked sufficient factual and legal grounds, dismissed the claim in full, and ordered the claimant to pay court fees and costs.