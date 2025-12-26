Parañaque cop arrested for firing gun at minors on Christmas

A police officer in Parañaque City was arrested on Christmas Day after allegedly firing his gun in front of three minors during a confrontation over noise and firecracker use, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported.

The 28-year-old patrolman, assigned to the Maritime Group, was taken into custody around 12:10 a.m. on Culdesac Road in Barangay Sun Valley.

“Based on the complaint, the incident stemmed from the minors’ noise and use of firecrackers,” the NCRPO said. “The suspect allegedly confronted the children, drew his PNP-issued 9mm firearm, and fired shots indiscriminately in front of them, causing fear, shock, and emotional distress to minors aged 10, 12, and 15 years old.”

The minors, accompanied by their guardians, filed a complaint against the officer for grave threats under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, as well as for indiscriminate discharge of firearms.

Authorities recovered the suspect’s PNP-issued firearm, one magazine loaded with three live rounds, an empty cartridge case, and his PNP identification card.

NCRPO Chief Police Major General Anthony Aberin condemned the incident, emphasizing the police force’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct involving children.

“Walang puwang sa PNP ang anumang uri ng pang-aabuso, lalo na kung ang biktima ay mga bata. Ang pagiging pulis ay hindi lisensya para manakot o gumamit ng dahas. We will ensure that the law is applied equally, regardless of rank or position,” Aberin said.

The NCRPO reaffirmed its commitment to child protection, human rights, and internal discipline within the police organization.

The suspect remains in police custody and will face criminal charges in court, while parallel administrative proceedings will be initiated according to existing PNP rules and regulations.