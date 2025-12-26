Palace vows more arrests in 2026, cites Discaya detention amid ‘no big fish’ criticism

Malacañang said more arrests are expected in the New Year as the government continues its investigation into alleged corruption involving flood control projects, stressing that the detention of the Discaya couple shows the probe is moving forward despite criticism that no major figures were jailed before Christmas.

Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said some critics have compared the Discaya couple to Janet Lim Napoles, adding that authorities believe the couple’s unexplained wealth is even larger. He noted that both spent the holidays in detention, countering claims that no action has been taken.

Gomez emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing, pointing out that similar high-profile corruption cases in the past took months before senior figures were jailed. He said the flood control probe began only a few months ago and assured the public that additional arrests would follow in 2026.

The Palace statement came in response to renewed criticism over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s earlier pledge that corrupt “big fish” would be jailed before Christmas. ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio questioned the administration’s record, saying no major figures had been imprisoned during the holidays and alleging selective prosecution.

Marcos previously said investigators were close to completing strong cases against individuals linked to anomalous flood control projects, stressing that the government’s priorities include holding perpetrators accountable, recovering stolen public funds, and implementing reforms to prevent future corruption.