Marcos trust ratings down to -3%, Duterte scores +31% – SWS

The trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has dipped to negative 3 percent, while Vice President Sara Duterte scored six points higher from September, according to a survey that was held in the midst of investigations into the multi-billion peso flood control scandal.

In a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations and commissioned by Stratbase Consultancy, Marcos’ ratings went down by 10 points from September, which was at +7 percent.

The president’s trust score was almost similar to the election season in March to May, after Duterte’s impeachment and the detention of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

SWS data showed that Marcos’ had the lowest ratings in April with -4 percent. He regained trust in June with +18 percent.

The survey was held from Nov. 24 to 30, less than two weeks after former AKO BICOL Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co tagged Marcos in the alleged P100 billion insertion in the 2025 budget.

The president recorded negative ratings in Metro Manila at -8 percent, Visayas at -7 percent, and Mindanao at -37 percent. His trust scores in Balance Luzon was at +18 percent, four points lower from September.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s trust ratings rose to +31 percent from +25 percent in September.

She had the highest score in her bailiwick in Mindanao with +74 percent, followed by Visayas at +43 percent.

The vice president’s ratings in Balance Luzon also notably increased by eight points, while her trust scores in Metro Manila went down by four points.

SWS said 1,200 people participated in the survey with a ±3% national margin of error.