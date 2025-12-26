Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Days left to join Big Ticket’s December promotion, AED 30 million draw on Jan. 3

For our Filipinos who follow Big Ticket promotions month to month, this is your last call to join Promotion Series 282 for a chance at AED 30 million, Big Ticket’s biggest guaranteed cash prize of the year.

You only have until December 31 to enter the campaign. The AED 30 million grand prize will be drawn on January 3, and there are also five consolation prizes worth AED 50,000 each scheduled for the same draw date.

For those eyeing something on four wheels, the December promotion features a BMW M430i coupe, which will be given away during the January 3 live draw. Big Ticket also confirmed a BMW X5 SUV is on promotion across December and January, with the vehicle to be awarded on February 3. The Dream car ticket price is only AED150.

Big Ticket tickets and Dream car tickets can be purchased online at Big Ticket’s website www.bigticket.ae or through Big Ticket counters, including locations listed at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

