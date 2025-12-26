AFP delivers Noche Buena packages, essential supplies to troops in West Philippine Sea

Filipino soldiers stationed at key features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) received traditional Noche Buena packages and other essential supplies during a “critical sustainment mission” conducted on December 23, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported.

The resupply mission aimed to bring “warmth, hope, and the spirit of the season” to troops spending the holidays far from home. Personnel supported included those deployed to BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) at Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa Island, Panata Island, Rizal Reef Station, Kota Island, Parola, Lawak, Likas, and Patag Island.

Beyond logistical support, the AFP said the mission symbolized the nation’s recognition of the sacrifices of soldiers guarding the country’s territorial integrity. “This outreach brings a piece of home to the frontlines, reminding every soldier that their dedication is seen, honored, and deeply valued,” the AFP statement read.

The operation, led by Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr., ensured timely delivery of supplies, Christmas packages, and medical services to sailors and marines stationed at some of the country’s most remote and strategically important positions. The mission coincided with the AFP’s 90th founding anniversary and served as a reminder that Filipino troops, even at the farthest reaches of the nation, are not forgotten.

The AFP highlighted that the mission underscores the Philippines’ commitment to maintaining a presence in the WPS and demonstrates its determination to defend national sovereignty and assert sovereign rights.

“The message this Christmas is clear and unwavering: wherever our troops may be, they will be supported—by the institution they serve, by the Filipino people, and by a grateful nation—today, tomorrow, and always,” the AFP said.