Abu Dhabi court dismisses car ownership lawsuit over lack of proof

An Abu Dhabi court has thrown out a civil lawsuit filed by a young man against a friend he accused of unlawfully selling a car that was temporarily registered under the friend’s name. The court ruled that the claimant failed to prove legal ownership of the vehicle or the existence of a trust or safekeeping arrangement.

The claimant, an Asian national, asked the court to order the defendant to transfer ownership of the vehicle to him or repay its value of Dh51,509, along with 12 per cent legal interest and Dh20,000 in compensation for alleged material and moral damages.

He claimed that he had fully paid for the car but was unable to register it in his own name at the time because his residency documents had expired. According to his account, the vehicle was registered under the defendant’s name only temporarily, with an understanding that ownership would be transferred once his documents were renewed.

After renewing his residency, the claimant said he contacted the defendant to complete the transfer, only to discover that the car was no longer in the latter’s possession. He alleged that the vehicle had been sold and that the proceeds were kept by the defendant, prompting him to file the lawsuit.

In its ruling, the court found that the claimant failed to submit any written agreement, power of attorney, sales contract, or correspondence proving ownership or a trust relationship. The judges stressed that under UAE law, vehicle ownership is established through official contracts and registration with the competent authority, not merely by payment.

With no documentary evidence to support the claim, the court dismissed the case in full and ordered the claimant to pay court fees and related costs.