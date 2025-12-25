Latest NewsNews

UAE condemns deadly attack on police patrol in Pakistan

Staff Report

The United Arab Emirates has strongly denounced a deadly armed attack on a police patrol in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that claimed the lives of five security personnel.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country firmly rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability. The ministry described the attack as a criminal act that contradicts basic human values and principles.

The UAE also conveyed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, reaffirming its solidarity with the country in the face of such tragic incidents.

