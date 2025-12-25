Marcos urges Filipinos to be ‘light for others’ this Christmas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to embody the true meaning of Christmas by becoming sources of light, kindness, and goodness, especially for those who are struggling.

In his Christmas message, Marcos said the holiday season in the Philippines is deeply rooted in joy, reflection, and sharing. He encouraged Filipinos to look beyond celebrations and festivities and extend compassion and generosity to others.

He invited families to reflect on the blessings they received throughout the year and to treasure moments spent together, noting that Christmas naturally brings warmth, gratitude, and hope to Filipino homes.

However, the President stressed that the true heart of Christmas lies in remembering people who face hardship, including the poor, the sick, victims of calamities, and marginalized sectors of society. He urged Filipinos to share what they have and to act with the same selflessness and love exemplified by Christ.

Marcos also highlighted the importance of caring for children, saying the season should be filled with joy, kindness, and goodwill, especially for the younger generation.

He concluded his message by expressing hope that Filipinos’ prayers and aspirations will be fulfilled, and that love, unity, and compassion will continue to guide families and communities in the coming years.