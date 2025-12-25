Manila archbishop warns greed, abuse of power hollow out Christmas message

Manila Archbishop Jose F. Cardinal Advincula cautioned that greed, abuse of power, and the weakening of public trust threaten to empty Christmas of its true meaning, calling on Catholics to return to humility, faith, and sincere conversion.

In his Christmas Message 2025, Advincula said the season becomes shallow when it is reduced to excess, pride, and self-interest rather than being lived as a time of reverence, reflection, and spiritual renewal centered on the birth of Christ.

He highlighted a key moment during the Christmas Mass, when the faithful kneel while professing belief that Jesus “was made flesh and was born of the Virgin Mary.” According to the archbishop, this gesture—often hurried or overlooked—serves as a powerful symbol of humility, gratitude, and openness to God.

Advincula urged the faithful to slow down and reflect on this simple act, saying kneeling before Christ represents a rejection of arrogance and self-centeredness. He warned that when pride replaces humility and society becomes obsessed with wealth and power, Christmas loses its depth and purpose.

Looking beyond religious observance, the archbishop also pointed to the social impact of unchecked authority and the erosion of trust, noting that these distort institutions, deepen injustice, and place communities’ futures at risk. He called on families and communities to turn away from darkness and destruction, and instead journey toward Bethlehem with faith, love, and hope, following the example of the shepherds and the wise men.