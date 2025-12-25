Duterte marks Christmas, New Year in ICC detention without family visits

Detained former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte will spend both Christmas and New Year inside the detention facility of the International Criminal Court without family visits, after the ICC enforced its rules barring holiday visitations.

This was confirmed by Duterte’s youngest daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, who said she personally informed her father that family members would not be allowed to visit him during Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. She shared that Duterte felt disappointed upon learning about the restriction but tried to accept the situation.

Kitty said she reassured her father that although they could not see him inside the facility, family members and supporters would remain nearby during the holidays. According to her, both Filipino and foreign supporters plan to stay close to show their support.

She added that detainees at the ICC facility usually hold informal holiday gatherings among themselves, though participation is voluntary. Duterte, she said, may choose whether or not to join these activities.

The ICC is currently on judicial recess from December 12 to January 5, during which court proceedings are suspended. The court also observes December 25 and 26 as official holidays, further limiting visitation schedules during the Christmas period.

Kitty said her last visit with her father ended with a prayer, noting that while he was not in the best emotional state, he remained strong and composed despite his detention.

Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity in connection with his controversial war on drugs, which resulted in thousands of deaths during his presidency.