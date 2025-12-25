Dubai court orders ex-manager to repay $20,000 loan taken from employee

A Dubai civil misdemeanours court has ordered a former manager to repay a $20,000 personal loan he received from an employee more than ten years ago, ruling that the obligation remains valid and unpaid despite the passage of time.

In its decision, the court directed the defendant to return the equivalent amount in UAE currency — Dh73,460 — along with five per cent legal interest, calculated from the date the payment was originally due until full settlement. He was also ordered to shoulder court fees and related legal costs.

Court records show that the dispute dates back to 2012, when the manager requested a personal loan from his employee, relying on their professional relationship and mutual trust. The funds were transferred through two cheques, and the manager signed a written undertaking committing to repay the amount within the same year.

However, repayment never occurred. Despite repeated informal attempts by the employee to recover the money, the debt remained unsettled, prompting her to file a civil case seeking reimbursement.

The case initially faced a procedural setback after being dismissed on jurisdictional grounds. This was later overturned on appeal, with the appellate court confirming that Dubai courts had authority to hear the matter and sending the case back for a ruling on its merits.

After reviewing the evidence, the court found that the loan was clearly proven and properly documented. The defendant had acknowledged receiving the funds and formally committed to repayment but failed to provide any proof that the debt had been settled. He also did not attend hearings or submit a defence.

The court concluded that the financial liability remained intact and enforceable, ordering full repayment of the loan, interest, and costs — finally closing a long-running dispute between employee and former employer.