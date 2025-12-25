Dibba Al Fujairah court dismisses Dh150,000 compensation claim over alleged misconduct report

The Dibba Al Fujairah First Instance Federal Court has dismissed a Dh150,000 civil compensation claim filed by a man who alleged that his reputation, mental health, and finances were harmed after he was accused of inappropriate conduct involving a minor.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl from Al Bidya, who reported to authorities that his daughter had received inappropriate messages and unwanted contact from a relative based in Ajman. The messages allegedly included invitations for the minor to visit the man’s home and spend time alone with him. Acting out of concern for his child’s safety, the father filed a criminal complaint.

Following an investigation conducted by the Child Rights Office, police, and the Public Prosecution, the criminal case was eventually closed due to insufficient evidence.

After the closure of the criminal proceedings, the accused man filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh150,000 in damages. He claimed that the accusation caused him severe psychological distress, tarnished his reputation, and placed him under financial strain due to legal expenses. He also argued that the seriousness of the allegation — which could carry extremely harsh penalties — justified substantial compensation.

The father’s legal counsel countered that the complaint was filed in good faith and solely to protect a minor. They emphasized that reporting suspected misconduct is a constitutionally protected right and that the dismissal of the criminal case did not automatically imply malicious intent or abuse of process.

In its ruling, the court agreed with the defence, stating that the father had exercised a legitimate legal right in reporting a suspected crime involving a child. The judges stressed that civil compensation requires proof of bad faith or deliberate harm, not merely the existence of an accusation that was later dismissed.

Finding no evidence of malice or wrongful intent, the court rejected the compensation claim. The plaintiff was ordered to pay all court costs as well as Dh100 in attorney’s fees.