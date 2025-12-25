Latest NewsNews

Dibba Al Fujairah court dismisses Dh150,000 compensation claim over alleged misconduct report

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

The Dibba Al Fujairah First Instance Federal Court has dismissed a Dh150,000 civil compensation claim filed by a man who alleged that his reputation, mental health, and finances were harmed after he was accused of inappropriate conduct involving a minor.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl from Al Bidya, who reported to authorities that his daughter had received inappropriate messages and unwanted contact from a relative based in Ajman. The messages allegedly included invitations for the minor to visit the man’s home and spend time alone with him. Acting out of concern for his child’s safety, the father filed a criminal complaint.

Following an investigation conducted by the Child Rights Office, police, and the Public Prosecution, the criminal case was eventually closed due to insufficient evidence.

After the closure of the criminal proceedings, the accused man filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh150,000 in damages. He claimed that the accusation caused him severe psychological distress, tarnished his reputation, and placed him under financial strain due to legal expenses. He also argued that the seriousness of the allegation — which could carry extremely harsh penalties — justified substantial compensation.

The father’s legal counsel countered that the complaint was filed in good faith and solely to protect a minor. They emphasized that reporting suspected misconduct is a constitutionally protected right and that the dismissal of the criminal case did not automatically imply malicious intent or abuse of process.

In its ruling, the court agreed with the defence, stating that the father had exercised a legitimate legal right in reporting a suspected crime involving a child. The judges stressed that civil compensation requires proof of bad faith or deliberate harm, not merely the existence of an accusation that was later dismissed.

Finding no evidence of malice or wrongful intent, the court rejected the compensation claim. The plaintiff was ordered to pay all court costs as well as Dh100 in attorney’s fees.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE flag

UAE condemns deadly attack on police patrol in Pakistan

15 seconds ago
iStock 1226281053

Dubai to enforce final phase of single-use plastic ban starting January 2026

7 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court orders ex-manager to repay $20,000 loan taken from employee

32 mins ago
603856790 875930208518572 439923433354088297 n

Manila archbishop warns greed, abuse of power hollow out Christmas message

45 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button