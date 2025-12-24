Most adult Filipinos expect a happy Christmas – SWS

A majority of adult Filipinos are expecting a happy Christmas, according to the latest survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Results showed that 68% of respondents said they anticipate a happy Christmas, up by three points from the 65% recorded in 2024. However, the figure is five points lower than the 73% posted in both 2023 and 2022.

Those expecting a happy Christmas were highest in Mindanao at 76%, followed by the Visayas at 73%. Balance Luzon and Metro Manila both registered 64%.

Meanwhile, 7% of respondents said they expect a sad Christmas, down from 10% last year, while 25% said they are neither happy nor sad about the holiday.

The survey also found that many Filipinos remain grateful despite challenges. About 45% of respondents said they are most thankful for good health, 29% for family, and 28% for being alive. Respondents were allowed to cite up to two answers.

In terms of geographic distribution, 13% of respondents came from Metro Manila, 45% from Balance Luzon, 19% from the Visayas, and 23% from Mindanao.

By age group, 11% were aged 18 to 24, 20% were 25 to 34, another 20% were 35 to 44, 16% were 45 to 54, and 33% were 55 years old and above.

The nationwide survey was conducted from November 24 to 30 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult Filipinos. It has a margin of error of ±3% for national results and ±6% for area estimates.