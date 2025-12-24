Marcos to sign P6.793-T 2026 national budget in January

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not sign the proposed 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) before the end of the year.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto confirmed to the local media the President is set to sign the P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026 in the first week of January.

Earlier, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III raised the possibility of a reenacted budget at the start of 2026. Asked about its potential impact, Sotto said a short reenactment would not pose a problem.

“Wala. A few days or a week or so, walang problema ’yun,” he said.

The bicameral conference committee concluded its deliberations on the proposed 2026 national budget last Thursday after four days of discussions.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have adjusted their legislative calendars to allow for the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the 2026 budget when sessions resume on December 29.