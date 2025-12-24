Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Police warn against online ticket scams

Dubai Police have cautioned the public about online scams involving fake tickets for concerts, sporting events, entertainment shows, and travel, urging purchases only through official and authorized platforms.

The warning came from the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of Dubai Police’s ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign.

Authorities said scammers are exploiting high demand and limited availability by promoting nonexistent tickets via fake websites and unverified social media accounts. These platforms often imitate the branding of well-known organizers or official entities to appear legitimate.

Victims are typically asked to transfer money or provide bank card details, only to later find that no tickets were issued or that unauthorized transactions were made from their accounts.

Dubai Police advised the public to buy tickets exclusively from official organizer websites or approved ticketing platforms, carefully verify website links before payment, and be wary of offers priced far below market rates.

The public is urged to report suspicious websites, fake platforms, or attempted scams via the Dubai Police smart app, by calling 901, or through the eCrime platform for cybercrime reporting.

