Dubai Police launches ‘Speak Out’ campaign to promote women’s protection rights

Dubai Police has launched “Speak Out,” a new awareness campaign aimed at promoting women’s protection rights and encouraging the reporting of abuse.

The campaign highlights the safeguards under Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2019, which criminalizes all forms of domestic abuse and provides legal, social, and psychological support to victims. It underscores that seeking help is a legitimate right and that assistance is available with full confidentiality and professionalism.

Led by the General Department of Human Rights in coordination with the General Department of Community Happiness, the initiative forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal awareness, strengthen protection mechanisms, and ensure women are fully informed of their rights under UAE law.

“Speak Out” features on-ground and digital awareness programs, educational content across social media platforms, and guidance on available reporting and communication channels. These include the Women Protection Service on the Dubai Police smart app and website, the 901 contact center for general inquiries, and 999 for emergencies.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Muhammad Almatrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights, said the initiative seeks to build trust, encourage reporting without hesitation, and ensure swift and discreet responses that respect privacy at every stage.

“Through this campaign, Dubai Police affirms that women are never alone and that an integrated system of legal, humanitarian, and social support is always available,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Huwaidi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, emphasized the role of the community in supporting women and breaking the silence surrounding abuse. He noted that early reporting helps prevent further harm and reduces long-term psychological and social impact.

The campaign aligns with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family, reinforcing efforts to promote a safe and stable family environment.