Philippines ready to mediate Thailand-Cambodia border conflict as incoming ASEAN chair

The Philippines, the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said on Monday it is ready to act as mediator between Thailand and Cambodia amid renewed violence along their disputed border.

Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro made the statement during a special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, convened by Malaysia as the current ASEAN chair, to address the escalation of fighting between the two member states. The clashes resumed months after a ceasefire reportedly brokered by United States President Donald Trump.

“Following the discussions today, the Philippines said that it is prepared to assume the role of facilitator or mediator between Cambodia and Thailand should both parties decide to make use of the good offices of the Chair once the Philippines assumes the Chairship in January 2026,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

Thai and Cambodian officials have reported that scores of people have been killed in the fighting since last week, with more than half a million displaced on both sides of the border.

The renewed hostilities have drawn international concern, including from the United States. On Sunday, the US Department of State urged both countries to end hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, stop the emplacement of landmines, and fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

In a separate statement, Lazaro said the Philippines supports “any agreement between the two Parties towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the situation under the facilitation of the ASEAN Chair Malaysia.”

“I welcomed the openness and the sincerity of Cambodia and Thailand to dialogue and cessation of hostilities,” Lazaro said in a post on X.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors worsened following the killing of a Cambodian soldier during an armed confrontation in a contested border area. Both countries have since recalled their ambassadors, effectively downgrading diplomatic relations.

The Philippines has reiterated that it does not take a position on the dispute, but has consistently called on both parties to keep communication lines open and work toward de-escalation.