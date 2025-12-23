Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai RTA deploys drones for Metro tunnel inspections, slashing inspection time by 60%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun using drone technology to inspect Dubai Metro tunnels, reducing inspection time by 60% while enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with metro operator Keolis MHI, represents a significant step in the digital transformation of Dubai Metro operations. Drones now allow RTA engineers to access hard-to-reach areas of tunnels that previously required complex planning and manual entry.

According to the authority, the drones provide a wider field of vision and capture high-resolution images, enabling more detailed and accurate assessments of tunnel conditions. This not only improves inspection efficiency but also minimizes risks to personnel.

On December 16, RTA also announced a new pilot project using drones to clean Dubai’s traffic signals. The project enhances safety by eliminating the need for manlifts, reduces costs by using less heavy equipment, and benefits the environment by lowering fuel and water consumption and reducing emissions.

Earlier this year, RTA launched a pilot program using drones to clean the facades of Dubai Metro and tram stations, reducing manpower requirements for routine maintenance.

