Dubai Police handles over 39,000 calls amid recent weather fluctuations

Dubai Police reported a surge in public enquiries during recent weather fluctuations, receiving a total of 39,299 calls over Thursday and Friday.

Emergency services recorded 32,391 calls through the 999 hotline, while 6,908 calls were handled via 901, the non-emergency contact number.

In addition, call centre teams responded to 427 emails and managed 1,690 live chat conversations through the Dubai Police website, providing timely support and guidance to the public.

Dubai Police commended the dedication and professionalism of staff at the Command-and-Control Centre and the 901 Contact Centre, who worked around the clock to respond efficiently. Authorities reminded the public to reserve 999 for emergencies, while using 901 for non-urgent matters and service-related enquiries.