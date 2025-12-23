Dubai court orders Dh29,000 payment after renters abandon Range Rover

A Dubai civil court has ordered two Arab nationals to jointly pay almost Dh29,000 to a car rental company after abandoning a rented Range Rover following a traffic accident and leaving the UAE without settling their financial obligations.

Court documents show that the defendants rented the vehicle in September 2024 for four days under a standard rental agreement that required the car to be returned in its original condition and placed full responsibility for any accident-related damage on the renters. However, the vehicle was not returned on time, and the company was not informed of any accident.

Several days later, the damaged Range Rover was found abandoned on a public road. Due to the absence of an official traffic accident report, the insurance provider refused to cover the repair costs, forcing the rental company to pay nearly Dh15,000 for repairs. The firm also incurred additional losses, including unpaid rental fees, contractual penalties, Salik toll charges, and refuelling costs.

After the renters left the country and could no longer be contacted, the company filed a civil lawsuit. A court-appointed financial expert reviewed the rental contract, police records, repair invoices, and payment history and confirmed that a valid contractual relationship existed and that the renters were liable under UAE Civil Transactions Law.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled that contracts must be executed in good faith and are binding on all parties. It ordered the two men to jointly pay Dh28,905, along with legal interest from the date of filing, court fees, and legal expenses. The court also noted that the defendants’ absence did not affect the validity of the proceedings since they were properly notified.